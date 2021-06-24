Detroit Health Department expands at-home vaccination efforts to residents 12 and up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit Health Department announced that it is expanding its at-home vaccination efforts.

At-home vaccines will now be available to all Detroit residents 12 and up. Teams will go door-to-door to identify those who are interested in receiving the vaccine in the comfort of their own home.

Earlier this month, only homebound residents were able to receive at-home vaccines.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one and this latest effort is taking it one step further,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. “This is an even more personalized and public health approach. We are making house calls to anyone who wants to get vaccinated.” Fair says it is a big undertaking but it's key to continuing the City’s ongoing efforts to remove any barriers and get more Detroiters vaccinated.

If you are interested in receiving a vaccine at your home you can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment. Teams will also go door-to-door throughout the city to let residents know about the opportunity to receive the vaccine at home. You can either schedule an appointment or get vaccinated by a team-member at that time.

More than 150 teams are available to provide vaccinations courtesy of the Detroit Health Department and its partners: Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Wayne Health, Maternal Infant Health Program Providers, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Members of the vaccination teams will be in a clearly identifiable uniform and have identification when they arrive.

The Health Department will still offers walk-in locations across the city with or without an appointment. For a full list of locations and hours, visit www.detroitmi.gov [lnks.gd]

