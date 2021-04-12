Detroit kicks off Neighborhood Vaccine Week to make vaccine more accessible to city residents

(WXYZ) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan, more vaccination appointments are becoming available.

The City of Detroit is stepping up efforts to make the vaccine more accessible through Neighborhood Vaccine Week. The city is offering eight additional vaccination sites offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the week of April 12–16.

Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press conference last week that the city has taken the lead in COVID cases but fallen behind in vaccinations.

"In the last two weeks, the number of Detroiters in hospitals has tripled," Duggan said.

As of April 8, nearly 23 percent of Detroiters were vaccinated, compared to the rest of Wayne County at 42 percent.

The city will be offering the eight additional vaccination sites this week in addition to Ford Field, TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, Saturday community clinics and mobile outreach sites.

The sites will be operated in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit.

Additionally, the city will launch a door-to-door campaign by the end of the month.

"You have to make a decision," Duggan said. "Either you're going to get the vaccine or you're going to get COVID."

View the full list of the additional vaccination sites below:

