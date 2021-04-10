Detroit offering additional vaccine sites next week

(WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is offering an additional eight COVID-19 vaccination sites next week as they ramp up efforts to vaccinate all city residents.

The sites, which will run from 8:00 a..m to 5:00 p.m. are being launched as part of Neighborhood Vaccine Week and will be in addition to the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, Saturday Community clinics, and mobile outreach sites.

The sites will be operated in partnership with the Detroit Public Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit. Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

Here is a list of the sites from the city of Detroit:

