Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Detroit offering additional vaccine sites next week

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:05:08-04

(WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is offering an additional eight COVID-19 vaccination sites next week as they ramp up efforts to vaccinate all city residents.

The sites, which will run from 8:00 a..m to 5:00 p.m. are being launched as part of Neighborhood Vaccine Week and will be in addition to the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, Saturday Community clinics, and mobile outreach sites.

The sites will be operated in partnership with the Detroit Public Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit. Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

Here is a list of the sites from the city of Detroit:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub