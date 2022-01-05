Detroit opens COVID-19 testing sites to help stop spread of omicron

Watch
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Wednesday announced an expansion of COVID testing in the city as Michigan grapples with a fourth surge of the virus.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 05, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan announced today the City of Detroit is taking action to address long Iines for COVID-19 tests and days of waiting for results. The city is opening two testing sites for people who live or work in Detroit.

“The City of Detroit is acting to make this the easiest place in the country to get a COVID test,” said Mayor Duggan.

Mayor Duggan says it comes as the Omicron variant spreads at three times the rate of the Delta variant, sickening a rapidly increasing number of people. He says it is important people have the ability to quickly test and quarantine if necessary to protect others.

The city has two sites where you can go and get your test results on the same day at the Joseph William Rec Center or Huntington Place (also known as the former TCF Center).

The testing is only for residents and an appointment is required. The city is also offering twelve vaccination clinics. You can make an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

“We are providing 1,000 free rapid COVID-19 tests per day to help Detroiters stay safe,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We are streamlining the testing process, to make it fast and efficient, so Detroiters who make an appointment can get in and out of either location in under an hour.”

Mayor Duggan says Detroit has seen an increase in demand for vaccinations. He is hoping that continues.

Detroiters may text their address to (313) 217-3732 to find the location and type of vaccine offered nearest them or visit: www.detroitmi.gov/health.

