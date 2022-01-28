Watch
Detroit Public Library branches to distribute free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 16:38:17-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Library will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Testing kits will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis on Tuesday, Feb. 1 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. or until quantities run out, library officials said.

Kits will be distributed at several locations:

  • Campbell Branch at 8733 Vernor Highway
  • Douglas Branch at 3666 Grand River
  • Edison Branch at 18400 Joy Road
  • Jefferson Branch at 12350 E. Outer Drive
  • Main Library at 5201 Woodward Avenue
  • Parkman Branch at 1766 Oakman Boulevard
  • Redford Branch at 21200 Grand River Avenue
  • Wilder Branch at 7140 Seven Mile E

Tests will be distributed outside from a building door. Face masks will be required.

MDHHS previously announced that it is partnering with Michigan libraries to give away free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. According to a press release, nearly 5,500 testing kits were shipped to 18 libraries across the state.

