Detroit Public Library branches to distribute free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Library will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Testing kits will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis on Tuesday, Feb. 1 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. or until quantities run out, library officials said.
Kits will be distributed at several locations:
- Campbell Branch at 8733 Vernor Highway
- Douglas Branch at 3666 Grand River
- Edison Branch at 18400 Joy Road
- Jefferson Branch at 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Main Library at 5201 Woodward Avenue
- Parkman Branch at 1766 Oakman Boulevard
- Redford Branch at 21200 Grand River Avenue
- Wilder Branch at 7140 Seven Mile E
Tests will be distributed outside from a building door. Face masks will be required.
MDHHS previously announced that it is partnering with Michigan libraries to give away free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. According to a press release, nearly 5,500 testing kits were shipped to 18 libraries across the state.
