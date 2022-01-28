Detroit Public Library branches to distribute free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Library will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Testing kits will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis on Tuesday, Feb. 1 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. or until quantities run out, library officials said.

Kits will be distributed at several locations:

Campbell Branch at 8733 Vernor Highway

Douglas Branch at 3666 Grand River

Edison Branch at 18400 Joy Road

Jefferson Branch at 12350 E. Outer Drive

Main Library at 5201 Woodward Avenue

Parkman Branch at 1766 Oakman Boulevard

Redford Branch at 21200 Grand River Avenue

Wilder Branch at 7140 Seven Mile E

Tests will be distributed outside from a building door. Face masks will be required.

MDHHS previously announced that it is partnering with Michigan libraries to give away free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. According to a press release, nearly 5,500 testing kits were shipped to 18 libraries across the state.

