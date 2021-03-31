Detroit public schools implementing week of virtual learning after spring break

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District is implementing one week of virtual learning after spring break to limit the spread of COVID-19 for the week of April 5.

Employees returning to buildings will require a negative test before in-person learning starts.

The district said in an FAQ that it is concerned that high infection rates in the state and city will continue to increase through spring break.

The district said it is best to prepare for a delayed return to face-to-face instruction.

However, the district said that even if the infection rate in the community is more elevated than before, it expects that schools will remain open due to expanded vaccine eligibility and the district's ability to identify isolated cases.

For more information, click here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.