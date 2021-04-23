Detroit teachers to get $500 bonus if they're vaccinated

DETROIT (AP) — Teachers and other Detroit school employees who get a COVID-19 vaccination are eligible for a $500 bonus and two additional sick days.

The sick days are intended to help school employees who might have side effects after a shot. But Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the sick days can also be carried over if not used.

The vaccine bonus will be paid with COVID-19 money from the federal government. More than 30% of school staff have been vaccinated. Detroit has stopped regular in-person learning through at least May 11 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Detroit.

