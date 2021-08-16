Watch
Detroit to roll out plan for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce the city's plan for those who are immunocompromised and will need a COVID-19 booster shot.

Vaccination rates in the city continue to lag, but later on Monday, the mayor will set out the plan for how residents can get the booster shot if they are vulnerable.

CVS and Walgreens are currently issuing the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with weakened immunity systems, like Mary Ann Massard.

"I feel like I've done everything i can do at this point now to protect myself," she said over the weekend.

Now, leaders are talking about getting the additional shot to people who are immunocompromised and those living and working nursing homes.

"wW do need to give an additional dose to people in nursing homes, actually, or people who are elderly, we will be absolutely prepared to do that very quick," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

As of Sunday, Detroit still lags well behind the rest of the state on vaccination rates.

About 34.1% of people ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, and 41.7% of Detroiters 12 and up have received at least one dose.

The rollout for the third shot across the country is taking place after the CDC voted to start administering Pfizer and Moderna booster shots to those who are immunocompromised.

Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont Health said similar symptoms should be expected with the third shot. He recommends everyone who's immunocompromised to talk with their doctor.

"With the first shot, the side effects were low, with the second shot they were a little higher. The third shot, they may still be a little high, we don't know, because not many people have gotten the third shot yet," he said.

