Detroit VA Medical Center expanding COVID vaccination eligibility

(WXYZ) — The Detroit VA Medical Center announced Monday that it's expanding its eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, along with some beneficiaries. The move was made possible under the Save Lives Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Detroit VA has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Detroit VA Health Care System Director Dr. Pamela Reeves. “In addition to our daily vaccine clinics on the main campus in Detroit, we also offer the vaccine at our community-based clinics in Pontiac and Yale. Our vaccination efforts also include mass vaccination events to help us in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”

Those eligible under the Save Lives Act can register here.

On April 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Detroit VA will be offering the Johnson & Johnson, one-shot vaccine at the VFW Post 9283, 16200 Dix Toledo Road. The vaccines are available on a walk-in basis.

For veterans looking to enroll in VA Health Care, you're asked to bring a copy of your DD-214 form to the vaccination site.

