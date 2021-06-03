Detroit-Windsor Tunnel closing down Canadian side to hold vaccination clinics for Windsor residents

(WXYZ) — The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation approved closing the Canadian side of the U.S.-Canada tunnel in order to hold vaccination clinics, CBC reports.

The closure was unanimously approved by the corporation.

CBC reports that Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens had the idea to hold vaccination clinics in the tunnel after reaching out to the federal government to access unused vaccine doses in the United States. He set up a wait list last week for Windsor residents interested in receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Nearly 6,000 people have signed up, CBC reports.

Dilkens told CBC a line to clearly mark the border between the two countries will be painted later this week.

The vaccines from Michigan will only be offered to Canadians who have had a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

A date has not yet been set, but more concrete information is expected to be offered next week.

