Detroit's Marble Bar to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test before entering venue

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 06:34:53-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Marble Bar will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours prior to entering the venue.

The bar is citing safety concerns due to the emergence of the Delta variant.

"As an establishment aiming to bring people close together, we feel it is our duty to limit transmission and proliferation of COVID-19 in any way possible so that the party can continue," it said in a Facebook post.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Michigan but is not yet the dominant strain, according to MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Hertel said that the state knows the variant is present in Michigan and has been sequenced, but it is not the prevalent variant.

"We anticipate that to happen just as it has everywhere else," Hertel said.

The Delta variant currently makes up about 83% of the United States' new coronavirus infection, and it comes as states struggle to meet herd immunity goals.

