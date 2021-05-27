DMC announces relaxed COVID-19 visitor restrictions

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Medical Center has become the latest health system in metro Detroit to relax their COVID-19 restrictions.

The DMC says they will allow one support person to visit adult inpatients per day at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. The visitation policies are not being changed at DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

The visitor must be 15 or older. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days per week.

Patients and visitors entering the hospital will be asked screening questions and have their temperatures taken. They will be required to wear a mask, sanitize their hands, and must practice social distancing.

Visitors for patients in procedural care, the Emergency Department, clinics, and those undergoing outpatient procedures, will wait in a designated COVID SAFE area. As is the case with inpatients, only one support person is allowed to visit.

Visitors are not allowed for hospitalized patients who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.

Exceptions will be handled on an individual basis.

