Dozens of Henry Ford medical professionals sign letter urging Michiganders to get COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — Dozens of medical leaders in Detroit are pleading with the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They put in their request in an open letter published in the Detroit Free Press and other newspapers.

More than 50 medical professionals within Henry Ford Health System signed on to the letter, saying the science is clear: vaccines save lives.

"I'm by no means saying that taking the vaccine will eradicate the virus, but we will be in a much better situation than we are at the present time," Henry Ford Health System Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Adnan Munkarah said.

In all, 56 people from the health system, including physicians, nurses and medical professionals, are asking Michiganders to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Do we think this is the final solution? We do not, but we hope that it is yet another piece of information that will help people who are sitting on the fence," Munkarah said.

He wants people to know that science is clear and this is not a political statement.

He hopes the message will get the attention of people who aren't vaccinated, as the delta variant continues to spread, increasing cases throughout the state as schools get ready to open.

"This is not a statement against anti-vaxxers, this is a statement from people who have looked at the data, who have analyzed the information, have discussed it, have looked at what can vaccine do, and are convinced that vaccine is our solution forward," he said.

Henry Ford is one of many hospitals in our area requiring the vaccine for all employees. Doctors say they've run several trials studies and trials - so there is more than data to back up their plea.

