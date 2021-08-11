DPSCD implements indoor mask policy for all, optional mask-wearing outdoors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District released its fall 2021 reopening plan, outlining policies in place amid the pandemic and growing infection rates due to the Delta variant.

In the district's reopening plan, it states that masks are required to be worn by all students, staff and others inside of school buildings. However, masks are optional when outdoors. Additionally, at the district's central office locations, where students aren't present, vaccinated staff are allowed to go maskless indoors if they feel comfortable.

On Monday, some DPSCD teachers gathered for a Zoom meeting to call for strike action ahead of the fall semester. Those on the conference call expressed their concerns over in-person classes amid rising cases numbers in the state.

DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti responded in a statement saying, in part: "The District and the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) reached a collaborative and legally abiding agreement to open schools with all DFT employees working in person at the start of the regular school year. Unfortunately, the individuals and organization making this proclamation do not collectively speak for our teachers, employees, families, and students. The vast majority of our students and families are requesting that schools open once again this fall."

There has been no official word from the union about the call for a strike.

Read the full DPSCD reopening plan below.

DPSCD fall reopening plan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

