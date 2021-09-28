Watch
During Public Health Emergency, additional COVID-19 vaccines, boosters available at no-cost to consumers

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 14:23:56-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is making sure consumers know that federal law requires most health insurers to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during the public health crisis.

The reminder comes as boosters and additional COVID-19 vaccines become available for eligible individuals.

“Vaccines, including additional doses and boosters, are an important tool to protect Michiganders from COVID-19, and the CARES Act allows consumers to get vaccinated without worrying about cost,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Consumers can call DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 for help with questions or concerns about using their health coverage.”

At this time, additional doses of Moderna and Pfizer--BioNTech are being administered to immunocompromised individuals nationwide.

Additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected soon.

Under the CARES Act, all COVID-19 vaccine shots, including these additional and booster doses, must be provided without cost-sharing or other fees for most enrollees during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, currently set to expire October 19, 2021.

If you believe you were improperly charged for an office visit solely related to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, you can submit a complaint to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS or visiting tips.hhs.gov

