During Public Health Emergency, additional COVID-19 vaccines, boosters available at no-cost to consumers

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is making sure consumers know that federal law requires most health insurers to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during the public health crisis.

The reminder comes as boosters and additional COVID-19 vaccines become available for eligible individuals.

“Vaccines, including additional doses and boosters, are an important tool to protect Michiganders from COVID-19, and the CARES Act allows consumers to get vaccinated without worrying about cost,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Consumers can call DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 for help with questions or concerns about using their health coverage.”

At this time, additional doses of Moderna and Pfizer--BioNTech are being administered to immunocompromised individuals nationwide.

Additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected soon.

Under the CARES Act, all COVID-19 vaccine shots, including these additional and booster doses, must be provided without cost-sharing or other fees for most enrollees during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, currently set to expire October 19, 2021.

If you believe you were improperly charged for an office visit solely related to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, you can submit a complaint to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS or visiting tips.hhs.gov

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.