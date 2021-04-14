Emergency meeting to be held today after pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control is holding an emergency meeting to review the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Both the FCD and CDC have recommended pausing its use following six reports of a rare and severe blood clot.

Nationwide, 6.8 million people have received the J&J shot. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan will follow federal guidelines and not use the shots right now.

Several cities and counties are reporting they're storing the J&J doses for now until we learn more about the rare complication.

Doctors are hoping this safety consideration doesn't dissuade people from trusting the vaccine process. Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Michigan, aren't happy with the FDA's suggestion for a halt for that very reason.

“I was dismayed, I would be lying to you if I didn't say that, but I’m not concerned, I think it’s such a small percentage," Jennifer Draper said.

Draper, from Troy, doesn't have regrets about getting the J&J shot.

In all, six cases were reported in women under 50. One person died and another is in critical condition.

Six cases out of 6.8 million doses. That is very very very rare," MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

Of those 6.8 million doses, around 200,000 have been administered in Michigan.

Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from West Michigan, sent a tweet that said "no rush, take your time FDA" with a picture of the surging COVID-19 cases around the country with Michigan standing out.

"The ability for governors to re-instill confidence after something like this is a hundred times harder than putting the pause on it in the first place," New Hampshire Gov. CHris Sununu said.

The CDC is meeting on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to vote on the future of the shot's use.

The White House said the vaccine rollout should be unscathed by a temporary halt, as J*J represents just 5% of the federal supply.

Doctors warn that while these incidents and their symptoms are serious, most people who received the shot shouldn't panic.

“Anyone who’s received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should know it’s a good thing that they are likely immune now and will likely not have any adverse reaction," Khaldun added.

