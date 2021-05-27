Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Enrollment open for young children in Moderna vaccine study

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor
Moderna Vaccine Vial.png
Posted at 7:23 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:23:28-04

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-based health system is enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System says Thursday that the KidCOVE study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the pharma company's mRNA-1273 vaccine for that age group. The mRNA-1273 is the same vaccine given emergency use authorization by the FDA for people 18 and older.

Participation in the KidCOVE study will last about 14 months and require both in-person clinic visits and virtual visits. Participants will receive one injection about 28 days apart. The health system says neither the participants or their parents will know whether they received the study vaccine or a placebo injection.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub