Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Expanded child mask mandate goes into effect Monday to help curb spread of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
ScrippsGraphic
Coronavirus
Posted at 11:40 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 23:45:05-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' expanded mask mandate for children goes into effect Monday.

The strengthened rule is a required "good faith effort" to ensure children ages 2 to 4 wear masks during gatherings at childcare facilities or at camps.

"Michigan continues to implement smart health policies and mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, when the extension of the epidemic order and strengthening of the mask requirement was first announced on April 16. “This includes the requirement to wear a mask while in public and at gatherings, limits on indoor residential social gatherings larger than 15 people with no more than three households, and expanded testing requirements for youth sports. Additionally, the most important thing people can do right now is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families, and help us eliminate this virus once and for all.”

Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Matthew Hornik commented on the expansion of the mask requirement for children.

“We know that wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of infection and should be part of the comprehensive strategy to reduce COVID-19—including for children age 2 and up,” said Dr. Matthew Hornik in a press release. “Use of masks does not restrict oxygen in the lungs even in children, it is recommended to wear a mask with layers to filter droplets effectively.”


State extends epidemic orde... by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub