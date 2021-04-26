Expanded child mask mandate goes into effect Monday to help curb spread of COVID-19

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' expanded mask mandate for children goes into effect Monday.

The strengthened rule is a required "good faith effort" to ensure children ages 2 to 4 wear masks during gatherings at childcare facilities or at camps.

"Michigan continues to implement smart health policies and mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, when the extension of the epidemic order and strengthening of the mask requirement was first announced on April 16. “This includes the requirement to wear a mask while in public and at gatherings, limits on indoor residential social gatherings larger than 15 people with no more than three households, and expanded testing requirements for youth sports. Additionally, the most important thing people can do right now is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families, and help us eliminate this virus once and for all.”

Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Matthew Hornik commented on the expansion of the mask requirement for children.

“We know that wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of infection and should be part of the comprehensive strategy to reduce COVID-19—including for children age 2 and up,” said Dr. Matthew Hornik in a press release. “Use of masks does not restrict oxygen in the lungs even in children, it is recommended to wear a mask with layers to filter droplets effectively.”



