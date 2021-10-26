FDA advisory committee to look at Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine data for kids 5-11

(WXYZ) — Parents could soon be one step closing to getting their younger children vaccinated against COVID-19.

An FDA advisory committee is set to look at trial data regarding Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5-11 on Tuesday.

Pfizer said the trial showed the vaccine was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19 in the age group.

The vaccine for kids 5-11 could clear the FDA and CDC by next week. When it does, President Joe Biden said there will be millions of doses ready to go.

Children would only receive a third of the dose, unlike adults. The trial of more than 2,200 children showed the vaccine was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic disease and there were no cases of severe side effects.

Like adults, children will be able to get two shots, three weeks apart, meaning it can take as little as five weeks for them to be fully vaccinated.

If cleared, nearly 28 million children will be eligible next Thursday for the vaccine

Pediatrician Amanda Dropic enrolled all four of her children in the Pfizer trial.

"If it's something I can prevent with a vaccine that is both safe and effective, that's my job - to protect my kids and other people's kids to the best of my ability," Dropic said.

Moderna is also reporting its vaccine in children ages 6 to 11 performed well. in a trial of 4,700.

At just half the adult dose, two shots given 28 days apart produced a strong immune response and Moderna says there are mild side effects like headache, sore arm, fever and fatigue.

"As pediatricians who care for these kids we want to find a solution and it is a miracle that we potentially have one," Dr. Natasha Burgert said.

Moderna's trial has not been peer-reviewed or published yet. but the company plans to submit its results to the u-s food and drug administration.

As soon as the Pfizer vaccine is authorized, the White House says millions of doses will ship out so they are ready at doctor's offices, children's hospitals, pharmacies and clinics.

