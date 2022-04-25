Watch
FDA approves Remdesivir for kids 28 days old and older

MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund
Zsolt Czegledi/AP
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is shown by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. The drug developed by the Budapest based Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter Plc., is administered to novel coronavirus patients in serious condition as a clinical test to stop the replication of the virus. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 14:26:35-04

(WXYZ) — The FDA announced Monday that they have expanded approval of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 positive patients to include pediatric patients 28 days old and older and weighing at least 3 kilograms.

This made Remdesivir the first approved treatment for children less than 12 years of age. It had already been used to treat some younger patients under an emergency use authorization.

“As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a news release. “Today’s approval of the first COVID-19 therapeutic for this population demonstrates the agency’s commitment to that need.”

Remdesivir is used to treat COVID-19 positive patients who are:

  • Hospitalized, or
  • Not hospitalized and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for kids under the age of 5. Recent reports suggest that approval may come in June.

