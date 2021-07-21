Watch
FEMA to survey damage left behind from June flooding in metro Detroit

Crews from FEMA will be in Detroit on Wednesday, surveying the damage left behind from last month's catastrophic flooding.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jul 21, 2021
Beginning around 10 a.m., the teams will be on the city's east side, touring the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood, an area hit especially hard by flooding due in part to the failure of a pump station there.

It comes almost a month after torrential rain mixed with pump failures led to devastating flooding. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are in town to assess the aftermath and help homeowners navigate applying for federal help.

For many homeowners, the damage isn't new. Many say it's the third or fourth time it's happened.

On July 15, President Joe Biden approved Michigan's disaster declaration for the floods, freeing up federal money for people impacted in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

Government help could include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

For some, repair estimates are already in the thousands and insurance, in many cases, is turning out to be a let down.

If someone qualifies for a FEMA grant, the money will be issued within days to a week later, a FEMA rep tells 7 Action News.

Also happening Wednesday, Rep. Brenda Lawrence is hosting a FEMA town hall alongside Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. They'll be joined by FEMA reps and the Small Business Administration to help people avigate finding the help they need.

