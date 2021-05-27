First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in Grand Rapids ahead of vaccination clinic visit

(WXYZ) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Grand Rapids on Thursday morning ahead of a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the west side of the state on Thursday.

Biden was greeted by Republican Rep. Peter Meijer at the airport.

She'll visit the vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College to highlight the Biden administration's partnerships between vaccine providers and community colleges. These are among the first clinics organized through the partnership.

