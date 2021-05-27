Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in Grand Rapids ahead of vaccination clinic visit

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., and is greeted by Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Thursday, May 27, 2021, en route to the vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
Jill Biden
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 11:57:03-04

(WXYZ) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Grand Rapids on Thursday morning ahead of a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the west side of the state on Thursday.

Biden was greeted by Republican Rep. Peter Meijer at the airport.

She'll visit the vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College to highlight the Biden administration's partnerships between vaccine providers and community colleges. These are among the first clinics organized through the partnership.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub