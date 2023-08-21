First US case of COVID-19 BA.2.86 variant found in Washtenaw County

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the CDC is keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19 variant named BA.2.86. Seven cases have been identified worldwide, and one of them was detected here in Michigan.

This new lineage of COVID-19 was first identified in Israel. But more cases of BA.2.86 were quickly reported in Denmark, the United Kingdom, and now here in the US.

Now, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the first case of BA.2.86 was found in Washtenaw County. And due to patient confidentiality, there are few details available. All that we know is that the person is an older adult with mild symptoms.

As for what we know about BA.2.86, it has many mutations that make it different from the ones circulating now. Scientists report more than 30 changes in the virus’ spike protein compared to its closest relative, the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Remember, the spike protein is what the virus uses to get inside human cells.

So does this make BA.2.86 dangerous? Well, the strain is so new that scientists don't yet know if there is any real danger to the public's health beyond what we've already seen with variants that are circulating now.

Even if a highly mutated new variant starts to spread, aren’t we in a better place than we were in 2020 and 2021?

That’s very possible because a lot of people now have some protection against COVID-19. Having said that, the last time we saw such a big change in the virus was when Omicron first appeared. And we had this huge wave with many people getting sick. But we should soon know more as scientists are testing the virus against human antibodies to see how they react.

In the meantime, there have been no changes to health guidance. Everyone needs to consider their own personal risk, and those at high risk should continue to take precautions. Vaccination and boosting is still the best way to protect yourself from getting seriously ill or hospitalized.

Speaking of vaccines, we should hear soon about the new boosters. Pending approval, the updated shots will most likely be ready in the coming weeks so folks can get them this fall.

And please keep in mind that while our COVID case numbers have been low overall, they are still increasing. And with the new variant BA.2.86 appearing in four different countries in a relatively short amount of time shows that it’s capable of spreading widely. So we need to be prepared for a potential spike in cases this coming fall and winter.