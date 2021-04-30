Ford Field to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting next week

(WXYZ) — Detroit's Ford Field mass vaccination site will start offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

According to a press release from the Protect Michigan Commission, the site will offer the J&J shot May 4 through May 17. Ford Field will also offer free second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who needs one as long as their first dose occurred 21 days prior.

Walk-ins will be accepted May 4, but people are still encouraged to register for an appointment. They can text EndCOVID to 75049 or call the MDHHS COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

People who plan to walk up should enter through Gate G, hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until May 17.

“Moving as quickly as possible to vaccinate all eligible Michiganders remains our priority and the path to ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release. “These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective at preventing COVID-related hospitalizations and death, and with effectiveness rates as high as 95%, vaccination is by far the most essential thing that residents can be doing to protect themselves and each other.”

