Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Barry Sanders
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:19:52-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders announced on Twitter Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders says he is fully vaccinated and is not experiencing symptoms at this time.

Sanders will be staying until September 12 to take precautions.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub