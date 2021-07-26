Watch
Gov. Whitmer OKs $385M bill with aid for hospitals, nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $385 million supplemental budget bill, two-thirds of which will go to Michigan hospitals and nursing homes confronting financial pressures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new law also allocates $10 million in state emergency spending for the response to tornadoes or flooding in four counties in late June and $105 million to increase subsidy rates by 40% for child care providers that serve low-income children, retroactive to last October. All but $17 million of the funding is from federal COVID-19 relief aid enacted by Congress and former President Donald Trump.

