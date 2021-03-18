Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will open on March 24; here's how to register

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will announce details about Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opening March 24.
gov whitmer
Posted at 7:53 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:20:40-04

(WXYZ) — Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for Southeast Michigan will open March 24.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were joined by leaders from FEMA, Detroit Lions, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and Protect Michigan Commission to discuss the program.

Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment. Meijer says it registered more than 35,000 people in less than 24 hours after opening
registration.

Those wishing to register have several options outlined below:

Meijer says it will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field, provide onsite pharmacists for clinical review, and vaccine security and stability, deploy IT development teams and infrastructure, coordinate data submission to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and preserve the patient’s immunization record.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub