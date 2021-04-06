Gov. Whitmer to join high school students & get first vaccine dose at Ford Field on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. She'll be joined by her daughter at Ford Field.

Whitmer will also be joined by a group of high school students who are working to encourage other teens to get the shot.

"One of the best ways to limit a child getting COVID is by getting vaccinated," Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole said.

Ebersole cites school and youth sports as a significant cause for the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in our state. She said with eligibility opening, there's an increased interest in getting vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized for those 16 and up, while Moderna and Pfizer are authorized for those 18 and older.

"Like we say to anyone, any individual in the state of Michigan. Take the first vaccine appointment that is made available to you. Now is not the time to delay, especially with spring break," Ebersole said.

The state is also encouraging anyone who traveled for spring break to get tested and quarantine, as variants are more transmissible and being spread throughout the state.

"We will in this foreseeable future have an issue unless everybody is immune and everybody vaccine and everybody is onboard with this vaccination campaign," Beaumont Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Hassan Dakrous said.

He said the only way out of a third wave is the vaccine.

The governor and the students will get their vaccine at 10:30 a.m.

