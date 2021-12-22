Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governor Whitmer comments on FDA authorized Pfizer pill

items.[0].image.alt
State of Michigan
whitmer
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 14:02:29-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement about the now FDA authorized pill manufactured by Pfizer.

“This pill is a powerful new tool in our arsenal to keep Michiganders safe. With it, we will be able to help high-risk Michiganders who test positive for COVID-19 recover effectively at home without requiring hospitalization, alleviating the burden on our hospitals and health care workers,” says Whitmer.

Whitmer says in the statement that there are steps every Michigander can take to protect themselves.

“We are facing a difficult surge, but I know we can get through it if we all do our part,” says Whitmer. “We all know how to protect ourselves against COVID-19 as we enter our third calendar year of dealing with this virus. We have incredible tools in the form of life-saving vaccines and new pills. Take action to keep yourself safe.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub