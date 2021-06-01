Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governor Whitmer holds firm on July 1 indoor capacity limit on bars and restaurants

items.[0].videoTitle
Today many COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Bars and restaurants can remain open until 2 am. Outdoor capacity limits are lifted completely. Weddings and special events indoors have no state capacity limits, only those put in place by the venues where they are held.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 17:14:33-04

(WXYZ) — Today many COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Bars and restaurants can remain open until 2 am. Outdoor capacity limits are lifted completely. Weddings and special events indoors have no state capacity limits, only those put in place by the venues where they are held.

But the 50% indoor capacity limits on bars and restaurants remain in effect until July 1.

While the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association supports the current COVID plans. Another group of bar and restaurant owners in Macomb County is suing over their losses from COVID lockdowns. Many of these owners have said waiting another month is arbitrary.

While in Lansing today, I asked the Governor if she would move the date up. In the past, she has said the month is needed to make sure COVID does not make a comeback.

Today she answered, “We still know that COVID is present. We’re still not at 70% of our population vaccinated, that’s the goal.”

I asked the governor if she could lift the indoor capacity limits now and if COVID numbers go up, she could impose new restrictions.

She answered, “There’s nothing on the horizon that’s going to change this plan.”

The governor was asked if regional restrictions like we had last year are a possibility.

The governor answered by saying she was on a conference call with the nation’s leading expert and said, “We had a call with Dr. Fauci and there’s not an indication that’s likely to happen.”

At the event with the governor was State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. representing the Lansing area. He like the governor is a Democrat. The senator’s wife, Elizabeth is the Governor’s Health Director.

I asked the Senator if waiting a month just to see if there’s a COVID outbreak is arbitrary.

He answered, “Again, I think in all fairness, James, we’re heading in the direction of fully opening the economy.”

The governor also said they are watching COVID variants closely for a possible surge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub