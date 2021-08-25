Hackel says no mask mandate for Macomb County schools

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has released a video saying a mask mandate will not be issued in Macomb County.

In the video, which you can watch in the video player above, Hackel says the decision to mandate masks will be left up to the individual school districts in the county.

The announcement comes one day after the Oakland County health department issued a mask mandate for schools in their jurisdiction.

