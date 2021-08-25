Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hackel says no mask mandate for Macomb County schools

items.[0].videoTitle
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has released a video saying a mask mandate will not be issued in Macomb County.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:48:30-04

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has released a video saying a mask mandate will not be issued in Macomb County.

In the video, which you can watch in the video player above, Hackel says the decision to mandate masks will be left up to the individual school districts in the county.

The announcement comes one day after the Oakland County health department issued a mask mandate for schools in their jurisdiction.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub