Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Health leaders expect BA.2 variant of coronavirus to become more dominant in coming weeks

coronavirus
File
coronavirus
Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 06:28:48-04

(WXYZ) — When it comes to the spread of COVID-19, the United States and Michigan are in pretty good shape.

According to the CDC's latest data, coronavirus cases continue to decline and community spread is low for most of the country.

However, national health experts have a new concern on the horizon.

At this point, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the BA.2 subvariant cases abroad are spreading fast but do not appear to be severe. But, he's also bracing for a likely impact here this spring.

"We expect that over the coming weeks it likely will be more and more dominant over the BA1," he said.

One tool for early detection of outbreaks has been wastewater sampling.

Nearly 1/3 of the sampling sites in the country, COVID-19 positive samples are up 1,000% in the last two weeks, but the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the country is still down.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub