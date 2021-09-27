Health systems, pharmacies prep to rollout COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Beginning this week, millions of Americans will be sitting down to get their third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

It comes after an extensive process of figuring out who should and shouldn't receive the shots.

Last week, both the FDA and CDC gave the green light for Pfizer's booster. Initially, the CDC advisory panel did not recommend it for people who face a high risk of infection at their workplace, even though the FDA decided to authorize that. But, the CDC director overrode her agency's recommendation, making many essential workers eligible for the booster.

IF you're looking to get a Pfizer booster shot, you must make an appointment at most pharmacies. It's a relatively easy process, but for some, it's been a difficult road to get in.

Here's who is eligible, according to the CDC.

People ages 65 and older

Residents ages 18 and older in long-term care settings

People between the ages of 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

The CDC also said you should only get your booster of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after you've completed your first two shots.

To date, more than 634,000 residents in Michigan aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots have not yet been approved for people who received the Moderna & Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Federal authorities have not authorized mixing and matching of vaccines.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden said he would get his booster shot "sometime soon" and it would be publicly.

Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health, said they're ready to administer the booster but they need to make sure they have the infrastructure to do so.

"We've been waiting for approval from the FDA and the review by the ACIP just finished, so I expect that we will be moving forward," he said.

You can go to Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine to find a shot near you.

