Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Henry Ford employees withdraw vaccine mandate lawsuit against health system

items.[0].image.alt
Official logo
Henry Ford Health System
Posted at 4:14 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 16:14:44-04

(WXYZ) — Employees at Henry Ford Health System who filed a lawsuit over the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers have withdrawn the suit.

The employees had argued the mandate violated their constitutional right to bodily integrity and that the mandate "shows disregard" for the personal autonomy of employees.

No reason for the withdrawal of the lawsuit has been given. However, it comes after President Biden announced a federal vaccine mandate for all employers of over 100 people.

Henry Ford's vaccine mandate will go into effect on Sept. 10 and applies to all team members, students, volunteers and contractors.

Henry Ford is the first health system in the state to require COVID-19 vaccination for all workers. They are not commenting on the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub