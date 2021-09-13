Henry Ford Health System: 79% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, bed capacity at 95%

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System leaders say 79 percent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to an update held by officials on Monday.

Of the hospitalizations, 10.8 are in between doses and 10 percent are fully vaccinated. Henry Ford says the bed capacity is at 95% with COVID and non-COVID patients, but officials are urging patients not to delay care.

Additionally, out of COVID patients on ventilators, 10 percent are vaccinated and 90 percent are unvaccinated.

About 59% of Michigan residents ages 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 65% have gotten at least one dose. Those figures trail behind the national rates of 62% and 73%.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said hospitals are operating at near capacity as coronavirus caseloads rise and high numbers of non-COVID-19 patients seek care they delayed earlier in the pandemic.

The number of adults hospitalized with the disease last Wednesday — 1,300 — was well below the state’s peak of roughly 4,100 in April. However, Peters said there are fewer employees and non-virus patients who waited need higher levels of care and longer hospital stints.

Due to a staffing shortage, Henry Ford says it temporarily closed 120 inpatient beds across the system.

Physicians said last week during a news conference there is a new dimension of stress, sadness and fatigue on the front lines, as people die after refusing vaccines that work.

