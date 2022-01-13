Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Henry Ford Health System addresses hospitalizations, federal deployment and national blood shortage

items.[0].image.alt
Official logo
Henry Ford Health System
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:15:27-05

(WXYZ) — Thursday morning Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Adnan Munkara M.D. and President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer Bob Riney from Henry Ford Health System gave their weekly recap on how their hospitals are doing in metro Detroit.

According to the team Henry Ford hospitals currently have 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That number includes five children under the age of 17.

Munkara says that one in two people coming in with symptoms of COVID-19 are testing positive. He says the highest positivity rate is among people ages 21 to 30.

They represent 33% of positive cases according to Munkara.

To help hospitals, President Joe Biden is sending a second group of federal assistance to the the Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital as COVID-19 continues to surge.

According to Riney, the first federal team arrived on Jan. 9 and will stay on-site until Jan. 21. The second group will assist at Wyandotte hospital for another 30 days. There are no details on when the second phase will start after the first phase has ended.

This federal team is helping out with the high volume of patients that are not COVID-19 related.

"As of today, 593 employees are out of work due to COVID," Riney said. "This is due to the fast-spreading Omicron in the community; this is not work-related spread."

Munkara also shared details on the national blood shortage noting how the pandemic and low staffing has exacerbated the issue.

According to the Red Cross,  this is the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

Munkara encourages anyone that would like to donate blood to visit www.redcross.org.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub