Henry Ford Health System eases visitor restrictions at area hospitals

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System has announced that the hospital will ease visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Michigan.

Each hospital has different protocols. Loved ones and friends would need to check the visitor policy on Henry Ford's website.

The following restrictions remain in place:

• Masks are required at all Henry Ford facilities for team members, patients, and visitors ages 5 and older including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask is not permitted to enter the facility. Masks also protect patients with comorbidities who may not yet be vaccinated

• All team members, patients, and visitors are screened for COVID-19 before entry to Henry Ford facilities, which includes a temperature check. Anyone who fails the screen will not be allowed to visit

• All visitors should remain with the patient except for quick trips to the bathroom or to purchase food

• All visitors should refrain from eating or drinking in the patient’s room or sharing their restroom

• Henry Ford strongly discourages visitors who are at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including older adults and persons with underlying medical conditions

