Here's how you can find upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in your area

(WXYZ) — In an effort to help Michigan residents find local community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Protect Michigan Commission will be releasing a weekly list of locations.

The upcoming clinics can be sorted by date, location and more.

According to the MDHHS, more than 5.5 million Michiganders 16 and up have received at least their first dose.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF UPCOMING CLINICS

