Here's how you can find upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in your area

Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:14:52-04

(WXYZ) — In an effort to help Michigan residents find local community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Protect Michigan Commission will be releasing a weekly list of locations.

The upcoming clinics can be sorted by date, location and more.

According to the MDHHS, more than 5.5 million Michiganders 16 and up have received at least their first dose.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF UPCOMING CLINICS

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

