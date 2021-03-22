Here's the entry procedure for the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Detroit's Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Once you've registered and received confirmation of your COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Detroit's Ford Field, there will be entry procedures awaiting you when you arrive.

First, free parking is available at the gate designated in your registration information -- either Red Gate A (1901 Brush St Detroit) or Green Gate G (1902 St Antoine Detroit).

According to the Ford Field website, when you arrive, you will have a non-contact temperature temp. Those who have a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be permitted to enter. After the temperature check, visitors will also have to answer a series of health-check questions; they will then be directed to the registration line.

The Protect Michigan Commission said the vaccine will be offered at no cost and no insurance is required.

Face coverings are required and you will be asked to maintain a six foot distance from others while at Ford Field.

There is also a Help Desk inside Gate A & G, if visitors need assistance, including translation services and wheelchair assistance.

Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment. Meijer says it registered more than 35,000 people in less than 24 hours after opening registration.

