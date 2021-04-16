Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hospitals prepare for more COVID-19 patients as Whitmer said surge appears to be slowing

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan hospitals are preparing for more patients as COVID-19 cases surge and some hospitals near capacity.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 05:36:29-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the COVID-19 surge in the state appears to be slowing down a bit. On Thursday, the state reported 6,303 new cases of COVID-19, about 1,600 fewer than the day before. The total is now over 770,000.

The spread of new variants continues to grow in the state though, with Macomb and Wayne counties having the most in metro Detroit.

Hospitals in the state are continuing to fight the virus, with more than 30 in metro Detroit reporting being at 90% capacity or higher. Some have even started setting up outdoor curbside triage units.

"We're starting to see things look as though they're slowing down a bit," Whitmer said to ABC News Live on Thursday night.

The state has led the nation for two weeks in new cases and infection numbers have climbed for seven weeks.

"I don't want to, by any stretch, say that this isn't serious and that we don't all have to take this very seriously. But we're making progress and it's incumbent on everyone in this state to do their part," Whitmer said.

"If you look at the rise in COVID patients in this state. That's concerning to because we're still on that upslope we haven't seen the top of this yet so we don't know where that end of the peak is going to be," Beaumont Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Justin Skrzynski said. "Also it's going to take people a few days or a week after their diagnosis for instance, to be sick enough to need hospitalization. So even after cases peak in the state, we're still going to see cases rising in the hospital."

At Henry Ford Health System, administrators report five of their hospitals are at 90% capacity or higher and they're caring for 550 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub