House approves bill that would extend bar closures to 4 a.m. in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan House approved a bill that would extend bar closures from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

According to House Bill 4115, a city, village, or township may approve a resolution to allow the sale of alcoholic liquor for consumption on the premises between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Currently, indoor dining, including bars has an 11 p.m. curfew due to state COVID-19 restrictions.

Rep. Ryan Berman previously said having the extension ready and waiting for businesses is important to help them financially recover from the pandemic because there’s a market for late night alcohol sales.

“Once that is lifted it gives the local establishments, restaurants, bars, the ability to make up some lost time,” he said. “Not everybody, in what we’re learning, has the same schedule. Not everybody works 9 to 5, not everybody is on the same sleep schedule. People work nights, people work weekends, different shifts.”

Some groups oppose the bill, citing concerns over drinking and driving, and addiction being escalated by extending the hours.

