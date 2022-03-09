Watch
Interactive timeline: The major moments COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan after 2 years

March 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — Thursday, March 10 marks the 2-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Since then, there have been more than two million cases of the virus in the state and sadly, more than 32,000 people have died from the virus.

We have an interactive timeline that shows the major events in the state from those first cases on March 10, 2020.

Check it out below.

