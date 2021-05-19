Kroger lifts mask rules for fully vaccinated customers and most employees

(WXYZ) — Kroger announced Wednesday that it is lifting its mask rules for fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees.

"We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect," the statement from Kroger reads.

Kroger says fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates will no longer be required to wear a mask in their facilities "unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction."

Kroger says workers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and they ask that customers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask.

Workers will be required to wear a mask in their pharmacy and clinic locations, according to Kroger.

The new mask rules will take effect May 20.

