Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kroger lifts mask rules for fully vaccinated customers and most employees

items.[0].image.alt
AP2011
LM Otero/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Kroger announces temporary pay raise for frontline employees
Posted at 2:19 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 14:37:45-04

(WXYZ) — Kroger announced Wednesday that it is lifting its mask rules for fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees.

"We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect," the statement from Kroger reads.

Kroger says fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates will no longer be required to wear a mask in their facilities "unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction."

Kroger says workers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and they ask that customers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask.

Workers will be required to wear a mask in their pharmacy and clinic locations, according to Kroger.

The new mask rules will take effect May 20.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub