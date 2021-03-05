Menu

Liquor license, permits suspended for downtown Plymouth restaurant after COVID-19 violations

Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:53:54-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses and permits for a downtown Plymouth restaurant after alleged violations of the state's COVID-19 public health order.

Greek Islands Eatery allegedly violated the state health department's Gatherings and Face Mask Order, which was in effect at the time of the violations.

Violations include:

  • allowing non-residential, indoor gatherings without requiring patrons to be seated
  • exceeding 25 percent of normal seating capacity
  • allowing prohibited intermingling
  • failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons
  • lack of social distancing

On March 5, a new MDHHS order in effect increased seating capacity to 50 percent.

MLCC says any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order risks suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must comply not only with the MDHHS orders, but also with local health department orders and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

