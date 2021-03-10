Menu

Gov. Whitmer highlights pandemic heroes on 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan

Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:59:52-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paid tribute to pandemic heroes on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

During her press conference on Wednesday, Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun commemorated the first year of the pandemic in Michigan.

Dr. Khaldun also gave an update on the state of COVID-19 metrics in Michigan.

RELATED: 'We're united against this virus.' Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist release video on COVID-19 anniversary

Statewide, test positivity increased to 4.1 percent, up from 3.4 percent. The case rate is now at 114 cases per million, which has increased over the past three weeks.

Additionally, the state is seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Khaldun urged residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

