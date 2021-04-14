Watch
LIVE AT 2:30: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country's lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. “It's a stark reminder that this virus is still very real. It can come roaring back if we drop our guard,” said Whitmer, who does not plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining, sports and other activities that were eased in recent months. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:07:08-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on COVID-19 in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 2:30 P.M.

Whitmer will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the press conference. It comes after her first press conference in weeks last week, where she didn't announce any restrictions but did encourage people to take a two-week break from indoor dining, youth sports and in-person learning.

Michigan continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases and is among the worst in the nation when it comes to cases per capita.

It also comes one day after the state health department is asking that all Michigan providers temporarily pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on FDA and CDC guidance.

This temporary recommendation is based on the identification of six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).

