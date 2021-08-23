Live at 9:30: Whitmer to announce final 'MI Shot to Win' winners, including $2M prize

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others will announce the final winners of the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes.

The announcement will include the $2 million grand prize winner, 9 college scholarships and the eight remaining winners of the $50,000 prizes.

