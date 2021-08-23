Watch
Live at 9:30: Whitmer to announce final 'MI Shot to Win' winners, including $2M prize

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 09:20:21-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others will announce the final winners of the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes.

WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 A.M. HERE

The announcement will include the $2 million grand prize winner, 9 college scholarships and the eight remaining winners of the $50,000 prizes.

