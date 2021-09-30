Local health departments begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

(WXYZ) — The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is rolling out in metro Detroit. Those who are eligible now have an abundance of options with the city of Detroit and county health departments offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Wednesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced boosters are now available at all City of Detroit vaccination sites. In Oakland County, a series of clinics are popping up.

The booster shots come as. the delta variant surges throughout the state. Nearly 6,800 cases were reported over a two-day period, averaging almost 3,400 per day.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is trying to get ahead of a perfect storm that could put the whole community at risk.

"Here's the problem in Michigan. The COVID-19 infection rate is about to go up at the same time the protections are dropping," he said.

Studies have shown that when you first get the COVID-19 vaccine, you have a 1/25 chance of catching the virus. After six months, the odds go down to 1/7.

So, if you're 65 and older, have an underlying health condition or work in a high-risk environment, you have the chance to get some backup immunity.

On top of the county and city health departments, Meijer is offering the vaccine at its locations. You just have to book an appointment on the website.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.