Macomb Co. to offer appointments for those who qualify for COVID-19 booster shots

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department will begin making appointments for third doses to those who qualify beginning Monday, Aug. 23.

Those who qualify include people age 12 and older with compromised immune systems who have already received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Macomb County Health Department Announces Availability of Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Examples of individuals with compromised immune systems include people who have received solid organ transplants, have an active or untreated HIV infection, or are in active treatment for cancer.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have made it a priority to help protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel in a press release. “And with recent approvals to administer a third dose, I encourage anyone who is considering a third dose to contact their health care provider to see if they are eligible.”

Timing of the third dose needs to be at least 28 days after their second dose. Ideally, individuals should be vaccinated with the same vaccine they received for the first and second dose, but if that is not possible, receiving a third dose with another mRNA vaccine is acceptable, county officials say.

“We’re committed to making sure that anyone who is eligible, and wants to receive a third dose, is able to do so,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer of the Macomb County Health Department, in a press release. “We have ample inventory of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and aim to continue to deliver exceptional service to the residents of Macomb County.”

Third dose vaccine appointments will be available during the Macomb County Health Department’s regularly scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township and the Southwest Center in in Warren/Majestic Plaza.

To make an appointment for a third dose, visit https://www.macombgov.org/healthappointment . Individuals who need help making an appointment, or need transportation assistance can call SMART at 586-421-6579. At this time, the FDA and CDC did not approve or recommend boosters for people without compromised immune systems, nor for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

