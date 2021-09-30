Macomb County begins taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department is now taking appointments for those eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The CDC said that anyone 65 years and older, those who live in long-term care facilities, those who are 18-64 with underlying medical conditions and those who work in high-risk environments are eligible to get one.

You can get your booster shot at least six months after completing the Pfizer two-dose vaccine series.

Vaccine appointments are available at the health department's regularly scheduled vaccine clinic hours at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township and the Southwest Center in in Warren/Majestic Plaza

To make an appointment for a third dose, visit https://www.macombgov.org/healthappointment

We’re committed to making sure that anyone who is eligible, and wants to receive a booster dose, is able to do so,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer of the Macomb County Health Department. “Our staff of health care professionals are more than ready to continue to deliver exceptional service to the residents of Macomb County.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.