Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Macomb County begins taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Virus Outbreak Booster Shots
Posted at 6:20 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 06:20:52-04

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department is now taking appointments for those eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The CDC said that anyone 65 years and older, those who live in long-term care facilities, those who are 18-64 with underlying medical conditions and those who work in high-risk environments are eligible to get one.

You can get your booster shot at least six months after completing the Pfizer two-dose vaccine series.

Vaccine appointments are available at the health department's regularly scheduled vaccine clinic hours at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township and the Southwest Center in in Warren/Majestic Plaza

To make an appointment for a third dose, visit https://www.macombgov.org/healthappointment

We’re committed to making sure that anyone who is eligible, and wants to receive a booster dose, is able to do so,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer of the Macomb County Health Department. “Our staff of health care professionals are more than ready to continue to deliver exceptional service to the residents of Macomb County.”
Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub